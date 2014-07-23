Man dies after falling from third floor window in Columbia

One man is dead after falling out of a third story window in Columbia Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Union Street.

According to police when they got on scene they found an adult male lying unconscious on the sidewalk with severe injuries. The male was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation officials say the male fell from his bedroom window on the third floor. The victim lived with his disabled mother, who was on the first floor of the home when the fall occurred.

According to police no other people were home at the time of the fall. Police do no suspect foul play.

The identity of the male is being withheld due to family notification.