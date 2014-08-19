× Another nice summer day

MAINLY DRY DAY

It’s a quiet start along the Lower Susquehanna Valley on this Tuesday, and overall the rest of the day remains the same. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds this morning to begin the day. A few hazy spots are also possible too. Through the day, the clouds and sunshine mixture continues. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly to the west, but most can expect to stay dry. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will also feel a bit humid through the afternoon, and lasting into the overnight. Otherwise, Tuesday night is quiet. Lows fall into the 60s with a muggy feel.

T’STORM CHANCES INCREASE

Wednesday another storm system approaches, so there’s the chance for more widespread thunderstorms, especially later in the day. The humidity remains in place, and sticks around through the rest of the workweek. This system moves slowly, so there’s still the chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs temperatures hover near 80 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND

As this system finally heads out to sea, it stalls right off of the coast, just to the south of New England. This blocks the flow, but overall the weekend should be fairly dry. Friday, there’s the chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The system stuck just to our east induces a northeasterly flow, so expect temperatures through the weekend to remain below seasonable averages. Highs continue to hover near 80 degrees, but Saturday looks like a day where the region will be stuck in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels