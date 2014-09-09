× Ray Rice merchandise still selling

Merchandise

The Baltimore Ravens will no longer sell Ray Rice Jerseys. The team tweeted that fans will soon be able to exchange their Ray Rice jerseys at stadium stores.

According to AdWeek.com Rice’s last official sponsor, Nike, has dropped him. EA Sports said it would remove Rice from Madden ’15 by Friday.

But, dumping jerseys and other merchandise is not the case everywhere. Joe Bartolo, Owner of JJ Cards -N- Toys located in the York Galleria Mall, said he is surprised with all of the phone calls and requests he is getting for Ray Rice merchandise. “A lot of the stores have already pulled all of their merchandise. We started pulling our merchandise, but I have had to unpull it because I’ve had people calling and asking for it and making purchases over the phone,” said Bartolo.

Bartolo did say he is having to sell the merchandise at discounted prices.

Response

Meanwhile , Janay Rice responded to the Baltimore Ravens terminating the contract of her husband Ray Rice, after a shocking video surfaced showing the NFL star punching her, his then-fiancee, in February.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended running back Ray Rice indefinitely.

Ray Rice’s wife responded to the newly released video and following backlash on Instagram. She wrote, “I woke up this morning feeling like I had a horrible nightmare, feeling like I’m mourning the death of my closest friend. But to have to accept the fact that it’s reality is a nightmare in itself. No one knows the pain that the media & unwanted options from the public has caused my family. To make us relive a moment in our lives that we regret every day is a horrible thing. To take something away from the man I love that he has worked his ass for all his life just to gain ratings is horrific. THIS IS OUR LIFE! What don’t you all get. If your intentions were to hurt us, embarrass us, make us feel alone, take all happiness away, you’ve succeeded on so many levels. Just know we will continue to grow & show the world what real love is! Ravensnation we love you!” said Janay Rice.