× Police seeking man in connection with teenager’s murder in York

UPDATE: Jamison turned himself in to York City Police at around 6:47 pm Thursday. He was arraigned at Central Booking on a homicide charge.

UPDATE: On 9-11-14 the York City Police Dept. obtained a Criminal Homicide warrant for Niam Shabazz Jamison. Jamison is being sought for his involvement in the September 8th shooting death of Nagus Griggs and anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the York City Detective Division @ 717-849-2219.

Investigators are still actively investigating this homicide and charges against other participants are pending.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York Mayor Kim Bracey has received dozens of calls about the murder of 18-year old Nagus Griggs, who was shot near East Princess and Charles streets in downtown York Monday night. "Folks aren't sure how to react. Many of the callers genuinely had a sense of hurt in their voice, what can we do," said Bracey.

However, none of those callers have helped police arrest Griggs' killer. York's Chief of Police Wes Kahley said there were more than five shootouts in the city involving the same people that may have killed Griggs in the weeks leading up to his death. "Everyone involved in those shootings know what's taking place. Family members know, and until we can get some people to step forward and cooperate it's very hard to get those individuals off the street. We know who's doing the shootings," said Kahley.

With all the violence leading up to his death, Griggs may have sensed what was coming. Just days before Griggs was killed a Facebook post on his profile indicated he saw himself either going to jail or dying. "Eighteen, nineteen years old, many that are younger they have that perception of their life that it's really not going anywhere. That it's either going to end up in death or going to jail. That's an issue that the police department really can't deal with," said Kahley.

Mayor Bracey said in order to change that perception, parents and role models need to change. "There's no time for this no snitching. That's old and we need to get that out of our mentality and mindset," said Bracey.