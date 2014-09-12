Ephrata standoff ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Maryland man was involved in a tense standoff in Ephrata today. Gabrialle Marin, 41, surrendered to police after nearly 13 hours of negotiation.

"I just thought maybe there was an accident or something that happened and got up this morning and fire, police and everything was barricaded off," said Tracy Harlan, a neighbor.

Police quickly learned this was no accident. Marin drove up from Maryland to his ex-wife's home in Ephrata armed with a handgun. Shortly after he arrived early Friday morning, an argument started and the woman called police. The estranged couple have a son together. She and their teenage boy were able to leave the home safely, once police arrived. But officials say that's when Marin barricaded himself inside the home.

Lancaster County CERT along with a chaplain negotiated with Marin throughout the day by phone. During the negotiations, Marin told them he hadn't slept in a couple of days. According to officials, in the final hours of negotiations, Marin appeared to be restless.

Police say they're relieved this ended peacefully.

"Everything a chief wants occurred today. We had great community support, professionalism at its finest, everything worked in concert. It's a good day when you have peaceful resolution and this may have been a cry for help," said Ephrata Police Chief William Harvey.

Marin will undergo mental evaluation. He is in police custody and will be charged with burglary, reckless endangerment and assault.