Dauphin County man charged in DUI crash that killed woman in Lancaster County
LANCASTER CO., Pa-(WPMT) The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has charged Mitchell Runk, 27, of Londonderry Township, Dauphin County with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI in a 2013 fatal crash.
It happened on September 21, 2013 on Route 230 at Cedar Road in Donegal Township. Annastasia Leberfinger, 20, of Altoona, died of her injuries in the one car crash. Runk was also injured.
Charges against Runk include Homicide Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death while not Properly Licensed, Reckless Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed and Driving under Suspension.
Following arraignment Runk was sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.
