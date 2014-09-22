× New blood test could be first to detect clinical depression

Almost ten percent of Americans have clinical depression, but about half of them never seek treatment. A new blood test may change that, checking for nine markers in the blood that are associated with depression. “We desperately need laboratory proof for this type of illness,” said Wellspan psychiatrist Razvan Vaida.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vaida said the proof is crucial because many people tend to shrug off what is a clinical disease. "A lot of people don't believe they are depressed or don't even believe depression exists as a bonafide illness. They think this is some type of weakness or lack of will power," said Vaida.

The test has only been conducted on a small scale and it could be years before it's ready, but if it works, testing for depression could be as easy as testing for cholesterol. "I think it opens the gates to new types of research that would hopefully expand to other illnesses in psychiatry such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders," said Vaida.

With all of those illnesses, including clinical depression, catching them early can make all the difference. "Starting treatment as soon as a person starts to develop symptoms and signs of depression will likely be very helpful,' said Vaida. Roughly 40,000 people kill themselves every year in America. Vaiada said more understanding and treatment will cut down on that number.