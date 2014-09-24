Mild Wednesday with rain arriving tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANGES: A tranquil start to the week will slowly begin to change during the day today. Sunshine gives way to clouds thickening as a low pressure system moves along the eastern seaboard. Highs today will top out in the low to middle 70s. The daylight hours look dry. Then, the system nears and pushes in rain showers beginning after dark.

Expect rain, heavy at times overnight, lasting into the morning hours on Thursday. Showers will slowly pull away through the afternoon. Rain amounts will be around 1” with highest amounts nearing 2” to the south and east and a sharp cut off of rain to the west. It’s cloudy and cool with an easterly flow during the day. Expect highs in the middle 60s. It’ll be a tad warmer west where we see the least rain.

CLEARING: As we roll into Friday, skies clear through the day with highs bumping back into the middle to upper 70s. It’s dry and quiet once again!

WEEKEND: We have the first weekend of fall and it’s feeling summer like for sure. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday with plenty of sun. Sunday, we’re in the lower 80s with some clouds arriving later. Enjoy!

NEXT WEEK: Clouds slip in for Monday with the chance for a few showers on Tuesday. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80° to get the week rolling.

Get out and enjoy this Wednesday!

