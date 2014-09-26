Tailgating/Homegating Essentials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video When preparing for a tailgating party either at your home or at the stadium everyone needs the necessities. Celebrity chef and author, Maria Liberati tells us what the essentials are. The Healthier Burger Cluck 'N Moo™, a new, guilt-free burger company poised to revolutionize your tailgate this season. Cluck 'n Moo burgers are the first and only half-chicken (50%) and half-beef (50%) burger, made from antibiotic and hormone free, humanely raised chickens and grass-fed cows. With 52% less fat, 34% fewer calories and 57% less saturated fat than a typical grass-fed beef burger, your tailgate attendees will being thanking you on their way out! Grilling Made Easy COOKINA Barbecue Reusable Grilling Sheet is an innovative solution offering a non-stick, easy-clean and healthy grilling & cooking experience. Ideal for using as an alternative to aluminum foil, users can simply place the reusable sheet over the grill and cook up dishes without having to use oil or needing to clean the grill afterwards. Best of all, grillers can still achieve the coveted grill marks on food! Available in Home Depot stores nationwide for $14.99 / www.cookina.co Snack Time Accessories IMUSA Corn Skewers are the perfect tools for prepping and grilling your corn on the cobs, and helps to avoid a mess trying to eat with your hands! Make sure to keep these skewers accessible at your party to serve with corn on the cob to your guests. Available for $4.49 (50 pack) at Amazon.com Indoor/At-Home Tailgating Solutions T-fal OptiGrill: The OptiGrill is a new, one-of-a-kind way to grill healthier indoors! Perfect for apartment living or inclimate weather days, this grill features a cooking sensor that ensures a perfectly cooked meal every time by automatically adapting to the thickness of your food and delivering perfect doneness from rare to well-done. Available for $179.99 at BedBathandBeyond.com. Beverage Basics - Keep Drinks Flowing (and Cold!) KRUPS BeerTender - KRUPS and Heineken, the leader in European Premium Imported Beer, have collaborated to create the ultimate beer drinking experience for the home. The BeerTender features integrated refrigeration to keep beer at the ideal temperature and provide the perfect pour while also featuring beautiful design. Available for $129.99 at TheKrupsStore.com Filed in: Morning Topics: Tailgating Facebook

