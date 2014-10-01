Staff member charged in nursing facility thefts

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Pa.(WPMT)- Upper Allen Police charge a staff employee at a Cumberland County assisted living facility with theft.

Officials at the facility contacted police in July for assistance in investigating thefts of cash and jewelry from residents over a course of several months.

Aided by surveillance video they were able to identify Olivia A. Grenoble, 20, of Carlisle as the person who committed the thefts. Investigators also learned that some of the stolen jewelry was pawned by Grenoble at a jewelry store in Carlisle. When officers confronted Grenoble at the facility they also found drug paraphernalia in her car.

Charges against Grenoble include Theft by Unlawful Taking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.