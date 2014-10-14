10-year-old Pennsylvania boy charged in the death of 90-year-old woman

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, Penn. – A 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy has been charged with homicide after police say he confessed to beating a 90-year-old woman to death.

According to WNEP, Tristen Kurilla, 10, of Damascus Township was visiting his grandfather last Saturday when Helen Novak, 90, yelled at him during a dispute.

According to an affidavit, the 10-year-old boy told police he put a cane around Novak’s throat and punched her numerous times.

The 10-year-old boy’s grandfather was Novak’s caretaker.

Kurilla will be charged as an adult in her homicide, according to the Wayne County District Attorney’s office.

The boy is being held in the Wayne County Correctional Facility without bond.