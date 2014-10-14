10-year-old Pennsylvania boy charged in the death of 90-year-old woman

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, Penn. – A 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy has been charged with homicide after police say he confessed to beating a 90-year-old woman to death.
According to WNEP, Tristen Kurilla, 10, of Damascus Township was visiting his grandfather last Saturday when Helen Novak, 90, yelled at him during a dispute.
According to an affidavit, the 10-year-old boy told police he put a cane around Novak’s throat and punched her numerous times.
The 10-year-old boy’s grandfather was Novak’s caretaker.
Kurilla will be charged as an adult in her homicide, according to the Wayne County District Attorney’s office.
The boy is being held in the Wayne County Correctional Facility without bond.
3 comments
Carodwen Nightwillow
Sorry but I hope he is locked up for the duration of his time on this planet. Mental issues like that, Kid should never see, feel or even taste freedom ever again. EVER
Kerri
Carodwen, I disagree, this is exactly why these kids do not get the help they need because people just want to push them along. I am not saying what he did isn’t shocking and sick but this boy should have had help way before now. You cannot tell me this was his first incident, along the way he was ignored by parents, teachers, and the system that should have helped him. My son has ADHD and my other son Autism and I would hate to see where they would be today if they had not gotten help. They have goals and are good kids but do I believe they could have been in real trouble with their tempers, oh heck yes!!! He’s 10 years old, the same thing that makes this such a sad and unbelievable story at his age is the same thing that says he wasn’t old enough to get help himself…he needed help and apparently no one stepped forward. So blame just the boy? NOPE!
Comments are closed.