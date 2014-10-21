× Hunting Ban Lifted In Pike County

State officials on Tuesday lifted the ban on hunting in areas of Pike County that had been off limits because of the manhunt for Eric Frein.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, restrictions on hunting and trapping in Blooming Grove, Porter, Greene and Lehman Townships, all in Pike County, now can be lifted.

Hunting and trapping are still banned in Price, Barrett, and Paradise Townships in Monroe County.

The game commission put the ban in place earlier this month as hundreds of state police and other officers searched the woods for suspected cop killer Eric Frein.

Some restrictions were lifted on October 10 as the search moved farther south.

Game commission officials said the decision was made in consultation with Pennsylvania State Police investigators.