Leola man charged with DUI while riding bike in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-Police in Lancaster County arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence on his bicycle late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Main Street in Leola after getting reports of an intoxicated man riding his bicycle into traffic.

Police witnessed 19-year-old Trevor J. Kruis riding his bike erratically along the road. Authorities said Kruis displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. When they attempted to arrest him–he resisted and attempted to assault an officer, according to police reports..

An officer tazed Kruis and he was subsequently was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest Kruis was in possession of suspected marijuana and unlabeled prescription drugs, police said.

Kruis is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.