One dead, one hurt in Franklin County crash

METAL TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-One person is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Sunday. It happened along Path Valley Road (Route 75) in Metal Township around 2:10 p.m.

Authorities said the Subaru Legacy was headed north Path Valley Road when the driver, 65-year-old Sally Strickler, of Willow Hill, attempted to make a right hand turn and drove into the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Strickler lost control of the vehicle as she attempted to steer back into the northbound lane and hit a utility pole, police said.

Strickler suffered major injuries and was flown to York Hospital for treatment. Her husband, 65-year-old Glenn D. Strickler, died at the scene.