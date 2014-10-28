× Local UFC fighter heading to Brazil for upcoming match

Charlie ‘The Spaniard’ Brenneman trains hard, but before he was a fighter he was something else. “A junior and senior high school Spanish teacher. I would see some of my friends, my colleagues from wrestling started to fight professionally,” said Brenneman, who trains with Tim Pollock in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. He decided to go professional and has fought in 26 fights. “Ten of them are in the UFC. I’m nineteen wins, seven loses. All but one of my loses have been in the UFC so they’re against top level guys,” said Brenneman.

One of those top level guys is Danny Castillo who was able to knock Brenneman out with a hit to the face. “To be honest after that fight I contemplated being done with this sport. I do have a daughter, she’s one year old. It’s real, fighting is real, what we do is real,” said Brenneman.

However he will fight again in a nationally televised UFC match in Brazil on Nov. 8 against Leandro Silva.

