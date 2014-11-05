50 plus expo in Lancaster County
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Final Four set for Lanc-Leb boys basketball playoffs
-
Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to his own apartment
-
Lancaster County residents calculate new millage rate for 2018
-
19-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in Lancaster County
-
Thousands without power in Franklin, Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster Counties
-
-
8-year-old girl killed in Colerain Township crash on Saturday
-
Lancaster man facing charges after admitting to engaging in sexual relationship with minor
-
Authorities seeing uptick in concealed carry permit applications
-
USDA farm income outlook brings mixed reactions from Lancaster County farmers
-
Lititz man charged with corruption of minors
-
-
Police file charges against man in connection to shots-fired incident at Lancaster bar on New Year’s Eve
-
Police investigating burglary at Tri County Storage
-
Runners enjoy mild weather; work up a sweat in Frozen Foot 5K