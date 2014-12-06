Police: Accidental shooting inside Cumberland County bar
Police say one person was shot at a bar along the 5300 block of East Trindle Road in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, just after 10 p.m. Friday at Johnny Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Following police investigation, it was determined there was an accidental discharge of a handgun inside the business.
The victim was treated and later released from a nearby hospital.
1 Comment
OneMan'sOpinion
Yes, instead of calling this accidental, the word reckless should be used. ie) Police: Reckless shooting inside Cumberland County bar.
