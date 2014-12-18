× A real, live Hershey bear?

Police in Dauphin County want residents to know about a possible bear roaming in Derry Township. Police there say they have received reports of a large black bear being spotted in the area of Hill Church Road in the southern portion of the Township.

Police say black bears in Pennsylvania are generally not aggressive towards humans unless they feel threatened. Most bears will run away when frightened by loud noises.

The PA Game Commission advises that the bear is likely foraging for food near residential properties prior to winter hibernation.