A real, live Hershey bear?
Police in Dauphin County want residents to know about a possible bear roaming in Derry Township. Police there say they have received reports of a large black bear being spotted in the area of Hill Church Road in the southern portion of the Township.
Police say black bears in Pennsylvania are generally not aggressive towards humans unless they feel threatened. Most bears will run away when frightened by loud noises.
The PA Game Commission advises that the bear is likely foraging for food near residential properties prior to winter hibernation.
The Game Commission offers the following recommendations: remove bird feeders, corn stalks, animal salt licks and other easily accessible food sources from your property. Try to discard all food waste in trash disposals or compactors if possible. Otherwise, do not loosely discard food waste in trash bins. Store trash bins away from the home or structure and keep the bins tightly covered. If a bear is seen on your property, maintain a safe distance while making loud noises. Never attempt to confront the animal otherwise.
Derry Township Police say the animal has not acted aggressively towards anyone.
