Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg opens
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Bridge that carries Cocalico Road over Cocalico Creek to close March 22
-
Deck Repair to restrict northbound traffic on I-81 in Harrisburg area
-
Man wanted for robbing a cab driver in Harrisburg
-
More questions than answers for business owner almost two years after wall collapsed on his tire shop
-
PennDOT using same technology used in Miami bridge collapse; ensures PA bridges are safe
-
-
Capital Region Water to kick off sewer replacement project
-
Fugitive arrested in Harrisburg in connection to murder in Arkansas
-
Uber Eats comes to Harrisburg area
-
Weather conditions close PennDOT Driver License and Photo License Centers
-
Smokestown Road Bridge over Swamp Creek reopens ahead of schedule
-
-
Northbound traffic restriction scheduled for Saturday on I-81 over George Wade Memorial Bridge
-
Details emerge on police-involved shooting that left one dead in Harrisburg
-
Berks County man facing charges for driving wrong way on roads near Harrisburg, ramming police vehicles