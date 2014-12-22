Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Closings & Delays

Lancaster man charged in Elizabethtown burglary

Posted 12:57 PM, December 22, 2014, by , Updated at 12:59PM, December 22, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Eric C. Flick

ELIZABETHTOWN (WPMT)-A Lancaster man is charged with burglary and theft for allegedly breaking into a home in Elizabethtown on Sept. 11, police said.

Eric C. Flick, 38, was arrested Thursday. According to police, Flick broke into a home along the 1000 block of Hillside Avenue and stole guns, tools and money valued at over $3,000.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. Police have  recovered the guns and tools that were taken during the burglary.

Flick’s  formal arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 9.