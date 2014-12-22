× Lancaster man charged in Elizabethtown burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN (WPMT)-A Lancaster man is charged with burglary and theft for allegedly breaking into a home in Elizabethtown on Sept. 11, police said.

Eric C. Flick, 38, was arrested Thursday. According to police, Flick broke into a home along the 1000 block of Hillside Avenue and stole guns, tools and money valued at over $3,000.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. Police have recovered the guns and tools that were taken during the burglary.

Flick’s formal arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 9.