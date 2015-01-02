Wintry mix starts the weekend off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIS EVENING

It will be a quiet but cold evening after a day of mild afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. High pressure slides by to our north towards Maine. Temperatures will fall through the 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As the high slides to the northeast, winds will shift more to the east then southeast, pulling in more moisture but also keeping temperatures on the chillier side for the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect tomorrow from 7am to 5pm. A storm system will push moisture our way and with temperatures starting in the upper 20s to near 30, below freezing, and upper levels slowly warming, we’ll see a snow, sleet and freezing rain in the beginning of our day before transitioning to plain rain by late afternoon. Higher elevations may take longer to change over. Roads may be slick initially so be cautious if heading out.

As upper levels warm quickly, a period of sleet and freezing rain is expected until surface temperatures warm above 32 degrees during the afternoon, at which time, we can expect the wintry mix to change to a cold rain. Highs will be reached very late towards evening as temperatures are expected to rise through the evening and overnight period. Evening temperatures will be in the mid 30s with the actual high of the day taking place before midnight near 40.



Saturday night, temperatures will continue to climb to the 40s. Rain will still be possible into the start of Sunday. Highs for the second half of the weekend will reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds will pick up and become very breezy.

Rainfall amounts by the time the front crosses the area Sunday will reach close to 1” in places.

EXTENDED FORECAST

The main story next week will be the colder temperatures. First, following the passage of a cold front Sunday, temperatures Monday will be falling through the day as a rush of colder air spills in. Clouds will mix with sunshine and winds will be windy out of the north 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Second, Tuesday a clipper system will wiz through the area and may dump a quick coating to 2 inches of snowfall. It will be followed by a deepening trough and plunging arctic air which settles for a few days across the area. High temperatures next week will be mainly in the 20’s. Morning lows will be frigid in the teens but high pressure will provide dry and mostly sunny weather mid-week through Friday.

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

