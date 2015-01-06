Judge deciding who’s in control of York city schools during appeal process

A court hearing was held Tuesday morning in York County to decide who will be in control of the York City School District during any kind of appeal process. This comes after last month’s decision by Judge Stephen Linebaugh to give control of the York’s schools to the state-appointed Chief Recovery Officer David Meckley, but technically it hasn’t taken effect yet because a stay is in place. That means things are essentially at a standstill until the judge makes a decision on the school board’s appeal. “He can simply make a determination at this stage whether or not a stay should be in place and allow the status quo to remain in place or whether or not the stay should be vacated and allow Mr. Meckley to implement the financial recovery plan,” said Clyde Vedder who is representing Meckley.

That plan would make all city schools in York charter schools run by the for-profit company Charter Schools USA. We could find out if the stay is denied next week when the judge is expected to make a decision. If it is then Meckley would take control of the district and likely start implementing his plan immediately. If the stay is upheld then Meckley may not get the chance to implement that plan. "If the stay is continued then the appeal certainly will continue, but that would mean that the receiver remains the CRO and the board remains the effective board," said Marc Tarlow who is representing the York City School District.

That means that Meckley's hands would be tied, and that he couldn't implement the plan to go full charter until the district's appeal is resolved. Tarlow acknowledged the legal dispute has been exhausting, but said it's important. He said, "You don't want to run roughshod over due process and the right of someone to be heard. There's going to be some very serious action taken if the receiver is appointed." If the stay is denied and Meckley gets control of the schools they could become charter schools by next school year.