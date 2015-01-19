Watch a 4-year-old tell cancer survivor: ‘You’re going to Disneyland!’

Meet best friends 4-year-old Violet and 3-year-old Juniper. They are both battling retinoblastoma, a form of cancer that attacks the eyes.

Last year, Violet’s wish of going to Disneyland was granted by the Make-A-Wish foundation. Now, it’s Juniper’s turn, so Violet made her a video to wish her bon voyage.

“Juni, you’re going to Disneyland!” Violet shouts, all dressed up in her Cinderella costume.

She has all kind of recommendations for Juni, including singing the song at the ride “A Small World” and giving nose-kisses to Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

She ends the video by saying, “Juni, I love you! Have so much fun,” waving a stuffed Minnie Mouse’s hand.

The girls are both in remission.