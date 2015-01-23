This video of a baby seeing her mother for the first time will melt your heart

Meet Louise. She suffers from albinism, a condition which affects the amount of melanin in the skin and can also impair vision. Her reaction to seeing her mother for the first time was captured on camera, and it will make you smile, too.

Her mother writes in the video’s description on YouTube, “Our sweet Louise who has Albinism, received her glasses! This is her reaction from putting them on for the first time.”

A grin washes over baby Louise’s face when she realizes the first person she sees is her mother.

There are many other touching videos featuring Louise and her mother on a YouTube channeled called “Louise and Albinism.” You can check out some more of them below: