56 years since Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and JP "The Big Bopper" Richardson Jr. died

Today is known as “The Day The Music Died.” These talented, and young musicians died tragically on this day, 56 years ago on February 3rd, 1959.

Buddy Holly signed a solo career and one with The Crickets. He is known for his songs, “Peggie Sue“, “That’ll Be the Day“, and “Oh Boy!” He was 22-years-old.

JP Richardson Jr., better known as “The Big Bopper”, was known for his song “Chantilly Lace“. He was 29 and was survived by his wife, daughter, and son still in the womb who was born later.

Richies Valens, the youngest on the plane, was best known for his songs “La Bamba“, “Oh Donna“, and “Come On, Let’s Go“. He was only 17-years-old.

Watch Don McLean’s “American Pie” – a song he wrote remembering the three artists who left us too soon.