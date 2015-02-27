Teen charged with manslaughter after she allegedly encouraged friend to commit suicide

Photo Gallery
PLAINVILLE, MA – Massachusetts high school student Michelle Carter has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police say the 18-year-old urged a friend to commit suicide, even when he had doubts.
Conrad Roy III, 18, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after sitting in an idling truck in July of 2014. Conrad and Carter exchanged text messages, according to police, right up until the time he died.
According to the police report obtained by The Sun Chronicle: “Not only did Conrad tell Carter in several of his texts prior to his death that he was scared and didn’t want to leave his family, she continued to encourage him to take his own life, and when he actually started to carry out the act, he got scared again and exited his truck, but instead of telling him to stay out of the truck … Carter told him to ‘get back in.’”
The case has not been previously publicized because it involved juvenile court, but Carter was indicted as a “youthful offender” on February 5th.
A statement released by the Bristol County District Attorney states, “Based on the totality of the investigation, it is alleged that Ms. Carter had first-hand knowledge of Roy’s suicidal thoughts.”
“Instead of attempting to assist (Conrad) or notify his family or school officials, Ms. Carter is alleged to have strongly influenced his decision to take his own life, encouraged him to commit suicide and guided him in his engagement of activities which led to his death,” the DA’s office said in the statement.
Carter is currently out on $2,500 bail, but she has limited access to the internet and must stay off social media.
Before this order from the court, Carter publicly mourned for Conrad on Twitter and Facebook. She also organized a softball tournament in his memory, which raised more than $2,300.
Carter’s attorney disputes her charges, saying, “They’re trying to claim there is manslaughter, when they freely admit the boy took his own life. You can’t have it both ways.”
Carter is scheduled to appear in New Bedford Juvenile Court on April 17. Although Carter was 17 at the time of her friend’s death, her trial will be open to the public, unlike typical juvenile cases.
14 comments
dippy
Give her life in prison!! Freakin mean girls in high school need a reality c
Jimmy
We are a land of laws not a land if reality checks from emotional messes like yourself. Let me know when life is even on the table. Are these comments from locals???
Dominic
Little Satanic witch deserves everything she gets!
mpry
Sounds to me that if it wasn’t for her, he wouldn’t be dead. He wanted to back out of it.
He did it, yea, but i think this is correct to charge her.
Jimmy
So she forcefully held him in the truck? Seems logical. Get well soon.
Lizz
He did it. He could have chose not to listen to her. He could have asked other people for help, but he didn’t. And maybe she thought he really wasn’t going to do it. It’s not her fault he made that decision.
TexasTeaFinder
“Youthful Offender”? This girl needs to never see the outside of a prison cell for the rest of her life … can you say “danger to society”? She probably microwaves kittens and puppies in her spare time.
realestatemagnet
She must be well connected for it not to be VOLUNTARY manslaughter as well as her being tried in a juvinile setting.
realestatemagnet
Charles Manson never killed anyone either, he just talked other people into it. This is a dangerous psychopath.
Jimmy
Did you just compare this girl to Manson? Do you know what conspiracy to murder is? Now what is conspiracy to suicide? What is your IQ?
What a gross girl
She’s so ugly, this is the only way she could get this kind of attention… poor little psycho
Thomas Jefferson
Is this girl mean YES was she ethically and morally in the wrong YES will karma get her YES. Should she be held civilly liable and be ordered to be a indentured servant to the family of the boy YES. Did she break any laws NO. IF NO LAWS ARE VIOLATED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES SHOULD BE MADE HANDS DOWN. If she is convicted of a crime it willset a very bbad presadent. She is no more criminally liable than thw auto maker thats vehicle created the carbon monoxide. She broke no law her speech no matter how repulsive is protected under the first amendment. The boy made his own decision to kill himself she didnt hold him down or put a gun to his head. When prosecuters fish for charges like this it makes thwm think they can blame anyone for anything. The problem in this country is the actual person responsible is no longer held accountable. This is like the cases where someone breaks into your home and trips on your rug and your charged with public endangerment. The boy made his choice not her.
Allie
There is no fault here. The encouragement from a classmate won’t change suicidal depression. She didn’t hold him in the vehicle, and this sounds like nothing more than a stretching legal system and parents that may want answers and an outlet for their child’s death. I feel bad for his family, but ruining this girl’s life is not the way to heal from this. Humans biologicaly can’t kill themselves unless there’s a biological malfunction. There obviously was in this case. I’m hearing people say that she needs a reality check or that she’s a mean girl and perhaps those things are true, but she’s not a murderer and shouldn’t be treated like one.
Emilee
I don’t think anyone who is commenting realizes how it feels like to be depressed, to have someone you feel is your best friend telling you “to get back in” She even feels guilt if texting another friend that statement. When you are at that state of mind, all you want is a way out, you just want the pain to end, but I will tell you this, If I was him if I had one person tell me, “Don’t do it!” “get out of the car” or “I am calling your parents” I wouldn’t have done it this poor kid was looking for a way out and his only contact, the only person who could keep him alive, told him “let me know when you are going to do it” or “get back in” that is practically telling that boy no one cares about you not even her, the only person he felt he could “talk” to in his time of suicide she deserves to be punished, I am not sure how I feel about her getting life or the death penalty but she deserves some jail time and maybe a therapist she needs time to rethink her actions. This is a sad story and could have ended very much differently and what i feel is worse as it is obvious that she used the money that she funded to get herself out on bail…
