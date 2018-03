Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Opening Day for the Harrisburg Senators is a little more than five weeks away. When you go to a game on City Island, teenagers will play a big part of your fan experience. The Senators play 71 home games at Metro Bank Park and will hire 300 to 400 seasonal employees. In this week's Teenwork segment, FOX43 went to their job fair to find out what positions are available and why they're encouraging teenagers to apply.