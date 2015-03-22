× Chilly start to the week

MORE CHILLY DAYS AHEAD

Clouds have moved south, allowing plenty of blue skies late this afternoon. The clear skies are here to stay through the night, but the breezy conditions are expected to fade during the evening hours. The rest of the night is quite cold, with temperatures falling into the 20s. The start of the new week is dry to start with high pressure in control to the north. However, our region remains under the chilly air, with more frigid nights expected too. Overall, expect more sunshine than clouds Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are near 40 degrees on Wednesday, and in the lower to middle 40s on Tuesday. Morning lows begin in the 20s Monday, with some teen readings sneaking in for parts of the area Tuesday morning.

NEXT SHOWER CHANCES

Our next cold front approaches Wednesday, quickly increasing the clouds, and bringing the chance for a late day shower. The shower chance sticks around Wednesday night through Thursday. It’s milder and more seasonable these days, with temperatures in the 50s. On Thursday temperatures could even flirt with 60 degrees depending on how much mild air can be pulled in from the south.

BACK TO THE CHILL

Friday cooler air slips back into the region. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees under plenty of sun. The core of chilly air does not settle into the region until Friday night. This means temperatures are below seasonable averages for the rest of the weekend despite sunshine. Clouds build back into the region Sunday. Highs are in the 40s.

Have a great week!

-Andrea Michaels