Williams seeks FERC approval for Atlantic Sunrise pipeline

“Atlantic Sunrise is a vital piece of North American energy infrastructure needed to transport low-cost, abundant supplies of natural gas from the Marcellus producing region in Pennsylvania to hungry markets along the Atlantic Seaboard,” said Rory Miller, senior vice president of Williams Partners’ Atlantic-Gulf operating area. “Shippers have signed long-term commitments for the expansion’s entire capacity, which represents enough natural gas to serve approximately 7 million homes.”

If the project is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Williams Partners could begin construction in the summer of 2016.

Williams expects to place Atlantic Sunrise into service in the second half of 2017.

Williams Partners’ net investment in the Atlantic Sunrise project is expected to be approximately $2.1 billion.

