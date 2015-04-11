Autopsy results released after man killed in standoff outside Adams County Prison

STRABAN TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-An autopsy performed on the 31-year-old man who was shot by police Thursday during a standoff outside Adams County Prison shows he was shot in the back/neck.

Jess Leipold, of no fixed address, died at York Hospital on Friday at 2:40 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Authorities say troopers responded to a call around 1 p.m. Thursday about a armed man creating a disturbance at the prison.

Leipold was in the parking lot when state police arrived at the scene. He pulled out an AR-15 style rifle and began firing it multiple times into the ground and air, investigators said.

Leipold ignored several commands to put down his weapons and surrender during the half-hour standoff, said Adams County District Attorney Shawn Wagner at a press conference held Thursday.

When Leipold pointed the rifle towards the prison lobby, where people were inside, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper shot him.

He was immediately taken into custody and transported to York Hospital.

Investigators at the scene recovered a handgun, an AR-15 style rifle, a hunting knife and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

It remains unclear why Leipold went to the prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

