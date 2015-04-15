× Dauphin County Commissioners honor 911 dispatchers

They are more than the voices behind our emergency calls… 911 dispatchers help save lives, and the Dauphin County commissioners are recognizing them for their service.

In celebration of “National Public Safety Telecommunications Week,” the commissioners honored five professionals who provided life-saving instructions over the phone. 911 Dispatcher Daniel Crum is one of the honorees who helped someone guide someone through a choking incident.

“We’re the ones first on the defense for our emergency responders that respond out to these situations, and often that’s overlooked because we provide that vital information to responders and often we get helped started right away for them, which kind of makes their job a little bit easier once they get there and assess the situation.”

Other honorees:

Craig Powers- provided CPR instructions during a medical emergency.

Andy Mahalchick- helped deliver a baby over the phone.

Andrew Patterso- offered instructions to a caller who saw a mother attempting to leave her baby in a dumpster.

Allison Emeric- provided aid to a caller during a seizure.

Dauphin County’s 911 Center answers thousands of calls which include police, medical, and fire incidents.