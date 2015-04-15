Shooting investigation in Lancaster County

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) A shooting investigation began at a car fire in Lancaster County.  Firefighters were called just before 3 pm Wednesday to the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township for a car fire.

While firefighters were dousing the fire, a man in a Chervolet Blazer SUV stops at the scene. The man approached firefighters seeking help for a gunshot wound to his wound.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have determined that the shooting happened in Manor Township.  An investigation is underway.

 