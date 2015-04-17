Teen’s prom proposal does not go as planned, ends with date in tears

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
This teen’s elaborate prom proposal definitely didn’t go quite as he planned.

When Daniel Pena picked up his girlfriend, Alex, he had a plan for what he thought was the perfect “promposal.” He installed signs along a road that said, “Alex. Will. You. Marry. LOL Jk. Go To. Prom. With Me.”

Sadly, Alex missed the first sign and did not know the message was intended for her.

After she read the last sign, she said, “That’s a s****y way to ask someone to prom.”

“Well…okay,” Daniel replies.

“Was that you?” Alex asks.

“Yeah,” Daniel says.

Alex bursts into tears and then says, “I’m really sorry that I said that.”

After an emotional talk, the couple comes back on camera to reveal Alex said yes.