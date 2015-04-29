× Man fires ‘warning shot’ after being struck by vehicle in Lebanon

LEBANON-A man fired a warning shot into the air after he was struck by a vehicle’s side mirror in Lebanon on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Federal Street for a report of shots fired around 7:19 p.m.

A 23-year-old man told police that he had fired a “warning shot” into the air after he was struck by a gold colored PT Cruiser with tinted windows. He said he was concerned for his physical safety. The man was not hurt.

Police said he legally possessed the gun and had a concealed weapons permit.

Officers recovered a single shell casing from the alley.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the PT Cruiser. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (717) 270-9800.