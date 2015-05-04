Mother has misbehaving 10-year-old son ‘arrested’ to ‘give him a scare’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- A Georgia mother had police "mock arrest" her misbehaving 10-year-old son to "give him a scare" because he was being disrespectful to his teacher.

Chiquita Hill told WRBL she called police on her son, Sean, because he was being rude to his teacher and refusing to do his work over the past few weeks.

“I was sitting there trying to decide how I am I going to discipline Sean... because previously disciplinary actions didn't work, obviously, so I made it up in my head I'm just going to call the police,” she told WRBL.

Columbus police showed up at the home and put the boy in handcuffs. He was placed in a patrol car and officers "pretended to take him to jail."

"One of the officers got in the car, flashed the lights and just stepped off the brakes to give him a scare... I don't know what they said to him but he came running down the hill, gave me a big hug said, ‘I'm sorry, I'm sorry,” she told WRBL.

Hill posted photos of the mock arrest on Facebook and the photos were shared hundreds of times.