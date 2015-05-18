× Murder suspect, Dominique Baines, surrenders to Harrisburg Police Chief

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Harrisburg man, wanted in a weekend homicide, has surrendered. Harrisburg City Police had an arrest warrant for Dominique Baines, 20, in the shooting death of Cordell Nash-Matthews, 26 and the wounding of a 21 year old woman in the forearm. It happened at about 11:35 pm on Saturday, May 16, near 14th and Vernon Streets.

Baines arranged to surrender himself to Chief Tom Carter. He was taken into custody today without incident.