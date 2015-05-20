MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Laura Silver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

17 year-old Laura Silver is MaryEllen Pann FOX43’s Weather Kid today! Laura is a junior at Southwestern High School. Laura loves sports and plays varsity lacrosse and field hockey. She is involved in key club and national honors society at school. Her favorite subject is science and plans on pursuing meteorology as my major in college. In her free time she loves watching movies.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)