Executive chef Allan Rupert from Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Dauphin County stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen today to show us a new sweet adult treat for summer. The Troegs Java Head infused ice cream cones are a special treat offered at 21 and over events at the casino. The dessert combines chocolate, caramel and Cocoa Nibs folded into Java Head infused vanilla ice cream.

The ice cream dessert will be featured on May 30th at the Troegs Brewery Trackside event at Penn National Race Course. There will be several featured races that evening and the last one will be for the Troegs Trophy. The event will feature many different menu items as well, including sliders, chicken wings, homemade pretzels, chips and the Troegs Java Head infused ice cream.

Penn National Race Course is also gearing up for the final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes on June 6th. Live racing at Penn National will begin after the Belmont Stakes.

For more information on events at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, visit their website www.hollywoodpnrc.com.