Arizona man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa.–An Arizona man is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted a woman and held her against her will for several hours in Lancaster County on Sunday.

Tomas Miguel Matthews, 35, of Phoenix, AZ., is charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, intimidation of victim or witness and simple assault.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Bethel Street in Columbia Borough around 12 p.m. for a reported assault.

When investigators arrived at the scene they found a 35-year-old woman in an upstairs bedroom with serious injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Matthews is accused of repeatedly assaulting the victim for several hours and prevented her from leaving the home.

Matthews left before officers arrived at the scene. He was later arrested at a park along the 500 block of Avenue North. Matthews was taken to Lancaster County Central Booking for arraignment.