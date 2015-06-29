Lancaster stabbing suspect sought, reward offered

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Jose Antonio Millan-Crespo

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are still searching for the man who they say stabbed another man multiple times in Lancaster City on June 22.

Jose Antonio Millan-Crespo, 34, of Lancaster, is charged with aggravated assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The unidentified victim was stabbed during a confrontation with Millan-Crespo near the intersection of South Lime Street and Howard Avenue, police said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Eric McCrady at 717-735-3359 mccradye@police.co.lancaster.pa.us.