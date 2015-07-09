Severe storms develop Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVERE STORMS

We’re in for another warm and muggy day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

A low pressure system moves in along a slow moving front from yesterday. This will help to bump up storm chances later in the day. With added heat and humidity and the low passing over us, our threat for severe weather has bumped up. Storms may contain gusty, damaging winds along with a small tornado threat. Also, heavy downpours may cause localized flooding. Stay alert today, especially after 2PM. Storms are most likely from 3-9PM.

DRYING

We finally see the unsettled weather slip away for the end of the week. Friday features drier weather all around, with a slight drop in humidity too. Enjoy partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND

Mostly sunny skies are in play for Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday features sun to clouds with the shot a stray storm late in the day. Highs are in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Showers and thunderstorms look likely to start the first half of the week. We’re certainly warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s. Storm chances dot the forecast form Monday through Wednesday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

“It’s true that hard work never killed anybody, but I figure, why take the chance?” – Ronald Reagan