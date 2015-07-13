Cleanup process underway after U.S. Women’s Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After years of planning and 4 days of golf, the U.S. Women’s Open has finally wrapped up in Lancaster County, but the work isn’t over just yet.

On Monday morning crews began the cleanup process at the Lancaster Country Club.

That includes breaking down the tents and grandstands as well as making sure the greens are back up to par.

For one catering company cleaning up also meant the chance to give back.

Prom Management Group, based out of Minnesota, decided to donate all of their leftover produce and dry goods to the local charity, Water Street Ministries.

They say after the successful week they’ve had at the U.S. Women’s Open, they wanted to do something to help others.

“Anything that we have opened that we can’t return; if I have a case of 12 big juices and I take one out, I can’t return it so we would rather donate it then throw it away, just try to make somebody’s day,” said Chris Mandile the sous chef for the Prom Management Group.

Organizers say it took them 30 days to build everything at the LCC for the championship and it’ll take about two weeks to take it all down.

The club will be open again for its members starting Tuesday morning.