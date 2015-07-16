× Juveniles leave path of destruction after vandalizing 34 vehicles in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. — Dozens of vehicles were damaged–their windows smashed and tires slashed–after five juveniles went on a vandalism spree in Lancaster County, according to police reports.

The vandalism occurred between June 16 and July 3 in the northeast section of Columbia Borough, police said.

So far, some 34 vehicles have been found with damage which include broken windows and windshields, broken side view mirrors and slashed tires. In one instance–the suspects threw a brick through a house window, investigators said.

Police spotted the suspects while on patrol during the early morning hours on July 3. One of the suspects was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

A preliminary investigation revealed that five boys, ranging in ages from 10 to 14 years-old, were involved in the crime spree.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Austin Miller at 717-684-7735.