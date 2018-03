× Body found in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A body was found early this morning in an alley in Waynesboro. Police were called to the alley to the rear of the unit block of West Third Street around 4:25am. The coroner was called to the scene. Police say there were no signs of struggle or traumatic injury.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin