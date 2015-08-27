× Camp Hill man charged with possession of child pornography

CAMP HILL, Pa. – A Camp Hill Borough man is behind bars charged with nearly a dozen counts of Possession of Child Pornography. East Pennsboro Police say Vijayar Soundarapandian, 28, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence at Long Meadows Apartments in Camp Hill.

The arrest culminated a joint investigation between the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, New York City Police Department, US Custom Immigration Enforcement, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, West Shore Regional Police Department and East Pennsboro Township Police Department.

Soundarapandian is also charged with Criminal Use of a Communication Facility(computer). Following arraignment he was sent to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $250,000.