Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Harrisburg

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Saturday morning a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint by a passenger in Dauphin County.

Police in Lower Paxton Township say the robbery occurred at about 4:15 a.m. near Quail Run Apartments on Rawleigh Street.

When the cab arrived at the apartments, the passenger pointed a handgun at the head of the driver and demanded his cash, cell phone, and jewelry.

After the passenger took the cab driver’s belongings he fled from the cab, but the driver did not see where he went.

Police said the suspect is described as being a black male, about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton Police or through their website https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/lowerpaxtonpd/contact.