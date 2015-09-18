State trooper punched in the face in Perry County

LIVERPOOL, Perry County, Pa- A state trooper in Perry County was punched in the face by a nude man Thursday evening.

Police say the incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the home of Steven Brian Irvin, 43, along the 100 block of Rubendall Drive in Liverpool.

Troopers responded to the scene after receiving a complaint from a 77-year-old man that Irvin had punched him in the face, police said.

The man also told troopers that Irvin could possibly have a gun in his home.

Irvin came outside in the nude and attempted to walk back into his home when troopers tried to talk with him, police said.

One of the troopers attempted to stop Irvin from going back inside the home when Irvin turned around and punched the trooper in the face, the news release states.

Irvin is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and harassment.

Police said Irvin is being held in the Perry County Prison.