Wishes roll into Cumberland County

Posted 8:03 PM, September 19, 2015
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa - An event in Cumberland County is rolling in all the wishes.

Folks arrived at the Capitol City Airport in New Cumberland in style, for a 'Fly-In, Drive-In' fundraiser benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

On Saturday, guests got a chance to get up close and personal with fancy cars and airplanes.

They also sat down to enjoy a picnic lunch, and took their chance at winning some raffle prizes.

One lucky winner went home with free flying lessons.

Organizers say the event is a fun way to bring people together to support a great foundation.

Ann Waltman, Dir. of Make-A-Wish says, "People are really excited because we have a lot of fun events, but this is out of the ordinary for us to include the flying community.  So, it was really a new experience and fun for us. They love to be able to get up close to a plane and to fire trucks and all kinds of cool cars and explore them a little and talk to the pilots."

Make-A-Wish fulfills wishes for children living with life-threatening diseases.

Currently, the local chapter is one of the most active in the Country, granting more than 16,000 wishes.