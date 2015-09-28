× Renowned Lincoln impersonator dies

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — James Getty, one of the country’s most renowned Abraham Lincoln presenters, passed away this weekend.

Getty portrayed the 16th president full-time for almost 40 years. Destination Gettysburg issued a statement on Getty’s passing.

“Through his evening theater performances in his early time in Gettysburg, Pa., to his special presentations, leadership training, and oration of the Gettysburg Address at our annual Dedication Day ceremony, Jim Getty was one of our community’s biggest treasures.

Throughout his time presenting Abraham Lincoln, Jim Getty worked frequently with Destination Gettysburg to attract visitors to Adams County, Pa., through interviews with the media, photo and video shoots as well as providing presentations to group travel operators.

Through his devotion not only to Abraham Lincoln, but to Gettysburg as a travel destination, Jim Getty showed a passion for bringing visitors up close to history and to a place where the 16th President secured his legacy with his immortal Gettysburg Address.”

Getty was 83 years old.

