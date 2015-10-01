Man accused of raping mentally disabled person in York arrested in New Jersey

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
YORK, Pa.–A man wanted in York on rape charges was arrested in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force.

Santos Diaz, 49, formerly of York, was arrested without incident along the 1400 block of 9th Avenue in Neptune, New Jersey, according to U.S. marshals. Diaz was wanted on charges of rape of a mentally disabled person, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability.

Diaz was turned over to Monmouth County authorities to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.